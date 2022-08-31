Indian footballs stakeholders must learn lessons from FIFA ban: Sunando Dhar

All India Football Federation (AIFF) acting general secretary Sunando Dhar feels that the games stakeholders in the country must learn lessons from the recent ban by FIFA and follow “due process” in the future, like holding elections on time.

World football governing body FIFA suspended the AIFF on August 15 for “undue influence by third parties” but revoked it after the Supreme Court dissolved the Committee of Administrators (CoA) constituted by it after the ouster of Praful Patel as head of the national federation for not holding polls due in December 2020.

“Hopefully, this should be the first and last suspension of the AIFF. We should have followed the process correctly. We should not bypass due process,” Dhar told

