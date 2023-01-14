Indian cricketers offer prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram

A few Indian cricket team members, who are in the state capital for the final ODI against Sri Lanka, on Saturday visited the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here and offered prayers.

Sources said a few cricketers and other BCCI officials reached the temple at 10 am today.

Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple.

A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and the temple authorities were shared on social media.

The third ODI, a day-night match, will be held on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

