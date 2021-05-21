Indian boxings first Dronacharya awardee coach O P Bhardwaj dies

Indias first Dronacharya awardee coach in boxing, O P Bhardwaj, died on Friday after battling prolonged illness and age-related issues here.

He was 82 and had tragically lost his wife Santosh to ill-health about 10 days ago.

Bhardwaj was bestowed the highest national honour in coaching jointly with Bhalchandra Bhaskar Bhagwat (wrestling) and O M Nambiar (athletics), when it was introduced in 1985.

“He had been unwell for many days with a lot of health issues and was hospitalised. Age was a factor and there was also the shock of losing his wife about 10 days back,” T L Gupta, a close family friend and a former boxing coach, told

