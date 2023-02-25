Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu visits Arizona State University; interacts with officials

Indias Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited this week the Arizona State University, which is home to one of the largest numbers of Indian students in the country. The ambassadors visit underscores the importance of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The goal is to elevate and expand partnerships between the two governments, businesses and academic institutions, Arizona State University (ASU) said in a statement.

According to ASU, more than 6,600 students from India enrolled in ASU in fall 2022. With this ASU is the top university in the US for students from India, ahead of the University of Texas, University of Illinois, New York University, Purdue and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

From bio design to particle accelerator to luminosity and space exploration, it was interesting to see ASU students including many from India working on cutting edge research and applications, during my visit to the University, Sandhu tweeted.

In my tour of some of the cutting-edge facilities at ASU, as well as interaction with President Michael Crow and senior faculty, I could sense the confluence of access and excellence in education and innovation at the university, he said in a statement issued by the university following his visit. He said it was heartening to see the substantial presence of Indian presence of Indian students in key disciplines.

It was also heartening to see the substantial presence of Indian students and faculty in key disciplines. I look forward to working with President Crow and team to strengthen the existing linkages that ASU has with India and explore new opportunities, especially those opened up by policy initiatives in India, he said.

During his visit, the ambassador met with top university leaders and toured key campus spots to learn about the latest in laser research, integrating virtual reality into classroom learning and ASUs work to explore space, a media release said.

Sandhu has frequently engaged with American Universities and students. A visit to the local universities and academic institutions has become a hallmark of Sandhus trip outside of Washington DC. He frequently hosts and interacts with leadership of top universities across the country.

In Washington DC this week, the ambassador went to Howard University wherein he spoke to students about India-US shared Gandhi-King legacy, growing partnership and the different facets of India. The future of our ties is strong in their hands! Sandhu tweeted.

