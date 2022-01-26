India-US partnership rooted in shared responsibility to uphold democratic values: White House

The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values, the White House said on Tuesday as it greeted the people of India on the occasion of the countrys 73rd Republic Day.

“We join India, the worlds largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of Indias Constitution,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

“As President (Joe) Biden said when Indias Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world,” she said.

“Our partnership is rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values,” Psaki said in response to a question.

In a tweet, Congressman Eric Swalwell congratulated India and Indian Americans on the occasion of Indias 73rd Republic Day.

“India and the United States make up the worlds oldest and the worlds biggest democracies. And our shared partnership, a belief in democracy, the rule of law, humanity, charity and making sure that human rights are carried out not just in our own countries but across the globe is what makes our partnership so special,” he said.

Indian Americans across the country have made special preparations for celebrating Indias Republic Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian embassy here is scheduled to celebrate the occasion virtually with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurling the national flag in the presence of a small group of people.

