India, US agree to work towards broader, deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework

India and the United States on Thursday agreed to work towards a broader and deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework for the 21st Century, the Biden administration said after talks between officials from the two countries.

“What weve really worked on over the last couple of days is the three pillars. One is the counter-narcotics and the work to do to disrupt the networks of traffickers and producers of illicit drugs,” Dr Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, told PTI.

