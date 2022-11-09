India to host womens World Boxing Championship next year: BFI

India will host the womens world boxing championships in 2023 in New Delhi, two years after the country was stripped of the hosting rights of mens event for not paying the requisite fee to the global governing body. India has never conducted the mens world championship but it will be the third time that the elite womens competition will be held in the country having conducted the championships in 2006 and 2018 in New Delhi.

“We have got the hosting rights of womens world championship and are looking to host the event around the end of March and first week of April,” Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told

