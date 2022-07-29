India thrash Pakistan 5-0 in badminton opener

Indias fancied shuttlers didnt break a sweat on way to completing a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in their mixed team campaign opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles Group A clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7 21-12 in the mens singles match.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to match the high standards set by the Indians.

Advertisement

Then, it was the turn of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu to grab a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in womens singles. The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-6.

In the fourth match, which was the mens doubles contest, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got the better of Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti.

Unlike in the first three matches, Pakistan tried to take the fight to the Indians but soon, the duo of Rankireddy and Chirag found their bearings and emerged 21-12 21-9 winners.

In the concluding womens double match, Indias Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crushed Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique 21-4, 21-5 to complete the rout on a dominant note.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)