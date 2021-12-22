India successfully tests Pralay missile off Odisha coast

India Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile Pralay off the Odisha coast here, DRDO sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

Pralay is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

