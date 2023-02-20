India records 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

India saw a single-day rise of 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,916, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,761 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The countrys infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,037).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,360, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in the country. According to the ministrys website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

