India, other countries feeling weight of “big” nation need to find ways to deal with it: German Envoy

India and other countries feeling the weight of a “big and powerful nation” should sit together and see how to deal with the situation, German Ambassador Phillip Ackermann has said in a thinly veiled reference to Chinas increasing muscle-flexing in the region including the Indo-Pacific.

The German ambassador also said that India should play the role of a “guide” in the overall global efforts to ensure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

“India has an unsolved border conflict. This is something weighing on India and it is a difficult chapter to deal with very clearly. I feel that the whole region is feeling this weight of this big and powerful nation,” he told

