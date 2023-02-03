India logs 99 fresh Covid cases

India saw a single-day rise of 99 coronavirus infections and no deaths, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,122) and the death toll stands at 5,30,741, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, it stated.

The active cases have increased from 1,763 to 1,764 on Thursday, according to the health ministrys website.

Advertisement

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to4,41,50,617. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data stated. According to the ministrys website, 220.54 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)