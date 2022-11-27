India has great opportunity to make steel for domestic, global needs: T V Narendran

Welcoming the governments move to remove export duty on steel, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said India has a great opportunity to make steel for domestic consumption as well as to meet global needs.

“We welcome the governments decision to roll back the export duty on steel products and iron ore, imposed to deal with the inflationary situation, and we acknowledge the same,” Narendran told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)