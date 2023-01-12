India great example of how financial inclusion can work: German envoy

India is a great example of how to bring about financial inclusion and it needs to share this experience with the world at large, a German diplomat, who was a part of the delegation at a recent G20 meeting in Kolkata, said.

He also said that India has taken over the G20 presidency from Indonesia at a crucial time for world development.

“India is a great example of how financial inclusion can work. Over the last 10-odd years, you have made tremendous progress, and are much further advanced when it comes to electronic payment methods than, say, Germany for example,” Manfred Auster, the Consul General of Germany in Kolkata, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)