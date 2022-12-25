India carved special place for itself in world in 2022: PM Modi

The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a “special place” in the world.

In his last Mann ki Baat episode of the year, Modi also cited a Tata Memorial Centres research to assert that the countrys traditional methods like yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of evidence-based medicine of the modern era.

An intensive research done by this centre has revealed that yoga is very effective for breast cancer patients, he said, noting that it is the first such study.

Lauding the countrys feats in 2022, he said it attained the status of the worlds fifth largest economy, achieved the record surpassing “incredible” figure of 220 crore Covid vaccine doses and crossed the “magical” export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) .

The country adopted and lived its resolution of self-reliant India and welcomed its first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and also attained glory in space, drone and defence sectors in the year, he added. Modi said, “In 2022, the strength of people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their vast success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in Mann Ki Baat. 2022 has indeed been very inspiring and wonderful in many ways.” India completed the 75th anniversary of its Independence in the year and Amrit Kaal also commenced. This year the country gained a new momentum, he asserted.

Even in the field of sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the performance of our womens hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential, the prime minister said.

Extending the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat (one India, great India), many events were organised, he said, citing the Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat and the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

“Who can forget the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign organised in the month of August,” he said, adding that over six crore people posted selfies with the tricolour. With India getting the presidency of the G-20 group, he said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

Highlighting the efforts to prove the efficacy of the countrys transitional practices to heal body and mind, Modi noted that lack of evidence based research in the context of our scriptures on yoga and ayurveda had always been a challenge despite the visible results.

“I am happy that in the era of evidence-based medicine, yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of tests of the modern era,” he said.

An intensive research by the Tata Memorial Centre, noted for its cancer care, was presented in the prestigious breast cancer conference in the US, and its results have attracted the attention of international experts. According to the research of this centre, regular practice of yoga has reduced the risk of recurrence and the possibility of death of breast cancer patients by 15 percent, he said.

“This is the first example of Indian traditional medicine being tested vis a vis the stringent standards of Western methods. Also, this is the first study, in which yoga has been found to improve the quality of life in women affected by breast cancer. Its long term benefits have also come to the fore,” he said.

The Tata Memorial Center has presented the results of its study at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Paris, he added.

“In todays era, the more evidence-based Indian medical systems are, the more their acceptance will increase in the whole world. With this thought, an effort is also being made in Delhis AIIMS,” the prime minister said.

Noting that India has eradicated diseases like smallpox, polio and Guinea Worm, he said the country is also near eliminating the disease of Kala Azar.

Till recently, it was affecting 50 districts across four states but is now confined to only four districts of Bihar and Jharkhand, he said.

With his government making cleaning the Ganges, a sacred river long marred by high level of pollution, one of its centrepiece initiatives under Namami Gange after coming to power in 2014, he said it is a matter of pride that this programme has been included by the United Nations as among the worlds top 10 measures to restore the ecosystem.

“It is even more heartening that Namami Gange has received this honour among 160 such initiatives from all over the world,” Modi said.

He also lauded Sikkims Sange Sherpas efforts for environmental protection by taking up the task of keeping clean the Tsomgo lake. Swachh Bharat Mission has become firmly rooted in the mind of every Indian today, he said and also highlighted various efforts to preserve and promote local culture in different parts of the country.

“This enthusiasm of the countrymen towards their art and culture is a manifestation of the feeling of pride in our heritage. In our country, there are so many such colours scattered in every corner. We should also work continuously to adorn and preserve them,” he said.

In the broadcast, Modi greeted people on Christmas and for the upcoming New Year and also paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He was a great statesman who gave exceptional leadership to the country, the prime minister said.

