India bowl out South Africa for 99 in 3rd ODI

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99 in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.

Spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn as the visitors innings folded in just 27.1 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen (34) top-scored for South Africa.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)