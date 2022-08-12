India at 75: Badhe Chalo grand finale in Delhi on Friday

The grand finale of a youth-centric activation programme conceived by the Ministry of Culture as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to “instill a deeper sense of love for the country” will be hosted in Delhi on Friday, officials said.

Badhe Chalo has been organised since August 5, and has witnessed seven days of power-packed performances across 70 cities of India, the ministry said.

It will culminate with a grand finale on Friday at the Talkatora Stadium, in the evening, the ministry said in a statement.

“Badhe Chalo is a youth-centric activation conceived by the Ministry of Culture to instill a deeper sense of love for the country, amongst young hearts. This finale will be a spectacular star-studded event with performances by Indian Idols Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal,” it said.

The event will be graced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur as the chief guest and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy as the guest of honour, the ministry said.

As the fervour of “Har Ghar Tiranga” is picking up across the country after the clarion call of Prime Minister, Badhe Chalo has added to the excitement with mass participation from Itanagar, Dimapur and Imphal in the east to the Wagah Border, Surat, Goa and Daman in the west, and from Srinagar and Jammu in the north to Chennai and Bengaluru in the south, and even the remotest places like Daman and Port Blair, it added.

“Badhe Chalo movement received encouraging response from the youth of our nation in a way that resonates with them i.e. through song and dance. The Wagah Border event was a sight to behold and remember. In most places, crowds joined in the flash dance making it even more spectacular. The Badhe Chalo anthem has been appreciated by one and all, both young and old,” the culture ministry said.

