Impose lockdown in Guj to curb COVID-19 spread: IMA tells HC

The Gujarat government shouldimpose a two-week lockdown in the state to check the spread ofCOVID-19, the IMAs state branch suggested in its submissionto the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday.

If the state government is not in favour of alockdown, then it should think of restricting variousactivities to control peoples movement outside their homes,the Indian Medical Associations (IMA) Gujarat chapterpresident Dr Devendra Patel told the HC.

He made the suggestions before a division bench ofChief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia during anonline hearing on a PIL taken up suo motu (on its own) on theoverall coronavirus situation in the state.

Advertisement

The bench had invited Patel to share his views onbehalf of doctors.

Around 30,000 doctors from Gujarat are members of theIMAs state branch.

“The government should completely ban all kind ofgatherings, be it social, political or religious. If possible,the government should impose a total lockdown for 14 days. Ifit is not possible, then put severe restrictions onactivities,” Patel told the bench.

He also suggested that the government should come upwith a centralised system displaying availability of beds (forCOVID-19 patients) in the state, saying “people are rushingfrom one hospital to another for beds”.

Responding to the suggestions, government pleaderManisha Shah said taking a decision about imposing a lockdownis akin to “walking on the edge of sword”.

She said the state government was committed to saveboth “lives and livelihood”.

The bench posted the PIL for further hearing on April27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)