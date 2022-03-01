Important independent institutions pressurised to function for political ends: Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the nation witnessed attacks on Constitutional values like freedom, equality and justice, more so on social justice.

Yadav was speaking at the release of the autobiography of DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, here. The programme was attended by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

While history shall name the perpetrators of such attacks it shall also not spare others if we “do not fight, resist collectively,” the RJD leader said.

“Let us go back from here with this solemn resolve and pledge.” He also batted for caste based census and redetermine the ceiling of reservation on the lines of the 69 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing to sufferings including that of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who fought for social justice even now, he said one of the reasons for such suffering is that important independent institutions are compromised and pressurised to function for political ends.

“Particularly, the collegium based judiciary absolutely lacks comprehensive social representation and diversity.” Several parties committed to social justice are keen to fight for reservation in judiciary but it is time to come on streets and make sure that it happens soon, he said.

