The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of Manjhis alleged associate Amit Agrawal, a businessman, in Durgapur, Asansol and Bankura, they said.

