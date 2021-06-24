IIHM to conduct Online eCHAT Exam for Admission on 26 and 27 June

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is all set to conduct the Electronic Common Hotel Admission Test (eCHAT) for its upcoming batch of students on the 26th and 27th of June, 2021.

The eCHAT examination is an admission test that prospective students, who have decided to study hospitality management at IIHM, must appear for and pass to get admission into the institution. It used to be an on-campus event until the stay-at-home orders rolled out last year. However, with the pandemic encouraging almost every societal aspect to go digital, IIHM set course to their Online eChat examination – an entirely digital approach to keep the aspirant hoteliers moving uninterrupted on their career paths. This time, IIHM provides them with a unique opportunity to take the admission test from the comfort of their homes.

Candidates appearing for the examination shall receive the link of registration – echat.elink.in via email. They must access this link, pay a nominal fee of Rs 600 and get themselves registered for the test. Upon registration, candidates would receive their admit cards on their registered email address, along with details of the examination and the interview schedule. Throughout the process, the IIHM admission counsellors shall be in touch with the candidates and assist them with relevant information and guidance. To make the process further easier, candidates have been given the liberty to appear for the examination either using their mobile phones or their personal computers at home. After the online exam, a personal interview shall be scheduled for the candidates over a video call under strict camera vigilance. It shall be conducted by the interviewers of the Select Interview Panel under the supervision of the Director of the institute.

As an esteemed hospitality education institution of the country, IIHM has introduced students to innovative ways of staying connected to their careers and education, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in 2020. IIHM was among the first few institutions to facilitate online classes for its students ever since the lockdown was announced. Be it regular classes or a series of masterclasses by eminent national and international celebrity chefs – learning at IIHM remained just as exciting, even when shifted to the online platform.

“In the past year, we have tried to support and help students stay connected to their training and course work despite these difficult times. Our faculty has worked tirelessly to maintain class schedules. This year we are again conducting the eCHAT on the online platform, to make things easy and comfortable for students,” said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief Mentor of IIHM. Bolstered by a vision of helping students overcome their career-related anxieties, IIHM strives to create new and improved methods of training and pedagogical delivery even in such challenging times.

Register for the Exam here :- https://echat.elink.in/About IIHMIIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MOUs with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 – 2019 and 2019 – 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the Worlds Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA – Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Honble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

