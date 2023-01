The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on course to become a 200-ship maritime force in another five years, its director general VS Pathania said.

He also said that the ICG, the fourth largest coast guard force in the world, has grown at a rapid pace over the years, with 158 ships in its inventory at present.

