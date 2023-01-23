IAF to hold outreach programme for youths on Jan 24 in Gorakhpur

Air Force Station Gorakhpur will be organising a public outreach programme Know Your Forces on Tuesday as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations to showcase the might of the IAF and motivate young people to join the defence forces. An official statement issued here said that the aim of the programme is to motivate the youth of Gorakhpur and surrounding areas and familiarise them with the Indian Armed Forces in general and Indian Air Force in particular.

Students of more than 25 prominent schools and colleges of the area are being invited to the event.

The event will include a static and an aerial display of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other IAF assets and slithering operation by Special Forces. A slithering operation is an exercise in which troops are dropped from a chopper using a rope at a location where the helicopter cannot land.

The visitors will also be briefed about the role and various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, the statement said.

