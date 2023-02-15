I never expressed wish to join BJP: Anil Deshmukh

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday denied that he had ever expressed desire to join the BJP.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had claimed earlier that Deshmukh had inquired about whether he could join the BJP before the last assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Deshmukh claimed that Bawankule was quoting him out of context and he never wished to join the BJP.

