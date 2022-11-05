I-League winner to be promoted to ISL next season: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said that the winner of the I-League, which begins on November 12, will play in the Indian Super League (ISL) next season, without paying any fee as per the roadmap finalised three years ago.

But the participation of I-League winners of 2022-23 season — as well as 2023-24 — in the ISL will be subject to fulfilling the club licensing criteria.

“We can confirm that the I-League winner of this season will be promoted to the ISL (2023-24 season) subject to fulfilling the Premier one licensing criteria and sporting merit,” AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran told

