Housing society built by NBCC declared unsafe, residents asked to vacate

A housing society with over 700 flats here, constructed by the state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, will be demolished after it was declared unsafe for habitation.

Confirming “structural and construction lapses”, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Yadav on Wednesday announced that residents of Sector 37 D-based NBCC Green View society have been asked to vacate by March 1, following a meeting with 140 flat owners and NBCC (India) Ltd officials. Yadav said the Government of India enterprise will provide alternate accommodation to the residents. It will also provide rent for those willing to move to flats of their choice with the same parameters, he said. The decision to demolish the society comes days after a portion of a housing complex named Chintels Paradiso in Gurugrams Sector 109 collapsed, leaving two women dead.

The decision has been taken in the interest of the flat owners and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee the compensation and rehabilitation of the residents, Yadav told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)