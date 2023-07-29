Houses in Shimla at risk of sinking due to incessant rain

Several houses in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla district are at risk of sinking due to incessant rains in the area, officials said on Saturday.

The district administration plans to rope in geological experts to ascertain the reason behind the sinking land in six panchayats in these areas, they said.

Continuous rains over the past few days have led to the sinking of land in a few villages in six panchayats with several families evacuated to safer places, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.

