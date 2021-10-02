Honda sales drop by 8 pc in Sept

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) on Saturday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales at 4,82,756 units in September.

The company had posted total sales of 5,26,866 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales in September this year stood at 4,63,679 as against 5,00,888 units in the year-ago month. Exports were at 19,077 units as compared to 25,978 units in September last year.

Advertisement

Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, “We are gaining back the momentum with each passing month witnessing a rise in customer enquiries.” Stating that the coming few months will be decisive in determining the growth forecast with the years most awaited time of festivals just around the corner, he said the companys network across India is all geared up and ready.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)