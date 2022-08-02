Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with top brass of NIA, Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with top officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Delhi Police ahead of the Independence Day, officials said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, NIA Director Dinkar Gupta, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other officials attended the meeting.

Issues related to coordination among security agencies figured in the meeting, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day.

The main event of the Independence Day will be held at the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and address the nation.

