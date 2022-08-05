Himanta records statement in defamation case against Sisodia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday recorded his statement before a court in a criminal defamation case filed by him against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sarma gave his statement in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup Rural, and seeveral other witnesses in the case are likely to record theirs later this month, the chief ministers advocate, Devajit Saikia, told

