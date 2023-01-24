Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

The home ministers office put out a tweet on their meeting along with photos showing the chief minister presenting a memento to Shah.

In another photo, Sukhu is seen speaking to Shah at his office in the North Block.

This is the first official meeting of Sukhu with the home minister after being elected as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh in December last year.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had made similar visits to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

