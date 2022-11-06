High density of leopards at Kuno park matter of concern for cheetahs but both can co-exist: South African expert

As eight Namibia-born cheetahs complete more than 50 days in their new home Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a South Africa-based animal conservationist has expressed concern over the high density of leopards in the sanctuary, but said the two carnivores have a history of co-existence as well.

The cheetahs were flown from the African country and released in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district with much fanfare on September 17 at a function by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a project to revive their population in India, seven decades after they were declared extinct.

Since their arrival at KNP, the big cats have been kept inside quarantine enclosures, where they completed 51 days on November 6.

According to animal conservationist Vincent van der Merwe, who manages the cheetah metapopulation in South Africa, the high density of leopards in KNP is a matter of concern for the new guests.

Experts in the past have expressed apprehension about a possible conflict between leopards and cheetahs in the national park.

The high density of leopards is a matter of concern for cheetahs in KNP. But, two spotted animals have a history of co-existence in South Africa, Namibia and India since centuries, Merwe, who has been given the responsibility to get 12 cheetahs from his home country to India, said.

In Africa, home to most of the cheetahs in the world, leopards are known to attack the fastest land animal.

Leopards account for 9 per cent of cheetah mortality in South Africa, the 40-year-old conservationist, who flew with the eight spotted cats from Namibia to KNP in September, told

