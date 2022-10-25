Henry Cavill confirms DC future as Superman after cameo in Black Adam

Henry Cavill has officially announced that he will be returning as Superman in future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies.

The announcement comes after the actor appeared as Superman in a mid-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Black Adam”, which released worldwide last week.

Cavill took to Instagram on Monday and posted a message for his fans.

“Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this. Because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” the 39-year-old actor said. The Hollywood star added that what fans saw in “Black Adam” is a very small taste of things to come. “There is a lot to be thankful for and Ill get to that in time but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded,” Cavill said.

The actors previous appearance as Superman was in 2017s “Justice League”. He first played the iconic superhero in 2013s “Man Of Steel”, followed by “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016).

