Heavy rains lash Gujarat, IMD forecasts more showers; 9 dead in 2 days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat with some areas receiving more than 200 mm showers in the last 30 hours, while rain-related incidents claimed the lives of nine persons over the past two days in the state, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers for isolated parts of different districts on Saturday and light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday, he said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at several places in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Morbi, Kutch, Surat and Tapi districts due to heavy rains during the day, he said.

Heavy waterlogging was witnessed in several towns and cities, while roads were closed in rural areas on Friday morning due a heavy spell, the official said.

As per the data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 37 talukas of the state received more than 100 mm rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm on Friday.

Vyara taluka of Tapi district received a staggering 299 mm of rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12 pm, it said.

According to the data, Vyara was followed by Junagadh city (298 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (288), Mahuva in Surat (256 mm), Jamnagar city (236 mm), Bardoli of Surat (223 mm), Mendarda in Junagadh (207mm) and Dolvan in Tapi district (206 mm). Fifteen talukas received more than 40 mm rainfall between 6 am and 12 pm on Friday, while Jamnagar taluka of Jamnagar district received 177 mm rainfall, which resulted in heavy waterlogging in Jamnagar city in the same period, it stated.

In the forecast issued on Friday, the IMD has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad districts on Saturday and light to moderate rain in different parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

Nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last two days, the SEOC release stated. Four children were killed in Panchmahal district and two in Anand in incidents of wall collapse on Thursday, it said. Apart from this, two men drowned in Jamnagar and Arvalli districts on Thursday, while a woman drowned in flood waters in Lathi taluka of Amreli district on Friday, the report said.

