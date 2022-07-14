Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall occurred in some parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawars Dug area receiving 140 cm rain, officials said on Thursday.

According to the meteorological department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm rain, while the rainfall gauged in Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat was 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively.

Several other places recorded rainfall below 79 mm during the past 24 hours.

The department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Barmer, Jalore and Pali districts during the next 24 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)