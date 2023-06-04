Heavy rainfall, hailstorm reported at isolated places in Rajasthan

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Rajasthan on Sunday, the weather department here said.

In the last 24 hours, Bonli (SawaiMadhopur) recorded 6 cm of rain, Chittorgarh 4 cm, Rashmi 4 cm, Mavli 4 cm and Kumbhalgarh 4 cm. Various places across the state recorded 1 to 3 cm of rainfall during the period. On Saturday, Bundi was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)