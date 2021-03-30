Heatwave in Odisha; Titlagarh sizzles at 42.2 degree Celsius

Odisha is experiencing aheatwave as at least 13 places across the state recordedtemperature at 40 degree Celsius or above on Monday while theIndia Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a likely risein temperature by two to three degree during next two days.

While Titlagarh recorded the highest at 42.2 degreesCelsius, it was followed by Baripada (42 degrees Celsius),Bolangir (41.5 degrees Celsius), Jharsuguda and Sambalpur(41.2 degrees Celsius each), Angul and Hirakud (41.1 degreesCelsius each), Malkangiri (41 degrees Celsius), Bhubaneswar(40.5 degrees Celsius), Nayagarh and Talcher (40.2 degreesCelsius each) and Balasore and Cuttack (40 degrees Celsiuseach).

The Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by 2-3degrees Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the nexttwo days and no major change thereafter, the IMD said in itsforecast.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, alsoissued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha tillApril 1.

Heatwave condition is likely to occur at one or twoplaces over the districts of Bolangir and Sonepur on Tuesdayand continue till 8.30 am of Wednesday, it said.

Similarly, it said that the heatwave condition islikely to occur at one or two places over the districts ofBolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh and Kalahandi from8.30 am of March 31 till 8.30 am on April 1.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner asked thedistrict authorities to remain prepared for the heatwaveconditions in certain places as predicted by the IMD.

