Health workers to be trained in child care in view of anticipated Covid 3rd wave: Ker Health Minister

An expert baby caretraining programme has been started in Kerala to preparehealth workers for providing intensive care to children andnewborn babies in view of the apprehensions of a third wave ofCovid, state Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

In a post on her Facebook page, the Minister said thetraining would be imparted on-site to paediatricians andnurses in all the medical colleges in the state and thethree-day long first phase of the programme has commenced atThiruvananthapuram Medical College S A T hospital.

Subsequently, such training programmes would be heldin other districts of the state under the supervisionofexperts in the paediatric department of the medical colleges.

The minister said in her post that the government hascome up with a programme to prepare health workers to provideemergency and intensive care to children.

She said the training programme would help healthworkers to gain the necessaryskills required to work in thefields of emergency, intensive care and neonatal care.

George said hospitals are also being prepared to dealwith Covid and post-Covid complications in children and stepsare underway to get child beds, oxygen systems, ventilatorsand other monitoring equipment which would be required forproviding any additional treatment or care to minors.

