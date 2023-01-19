Head cook of eatery in Kerala held as many hospitalised due to food poisoning

The head cook of an eatery in North Paravoor area of Ernakulam district has been arrested following hospitalisation of several people who ate food there.

An officer of North Paravoor police station said that the cook was arrested on Wednesday.

The suspected food poisoning incident occurred on Tuesday with over 68 people being admitted to various hospitals in Ernakulam with symptoms like vomiting.

A case was immediately registered against the eatery owner who is yet to be caught.

Local authorities have shut down the restaurant following the incident.

The Health department also informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled based on a report submitted by the food safety commissioner.

