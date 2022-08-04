HC stays proceedings in trial court in Shri Krishna birthplace case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings in a case at a trial court which sought permission for devotees of Shri Krishna to allow worship at the gods actual birthplace in Mathura, allegedly in possession of Trust Masjid Idgah. The court also directed respondents to file a counter affidavit by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order in a petition filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf Board challenging the judgement and order dated May 19, 2022 passed by the Mathura District Judge. Through its May 19 order, the revisional court had directed the trial court to hear the case, and pass an appropriate order in it.

Petitioners plea was that the order was without jurisdiction in as much as the valuation of the revision was more than Rs 25,00,000 and, therefore, the District Judge did not have the pecuniary jurisdiction to hear the revision. The court in its Wednesday hearing said that the petitioner can file its rejoinder within four weeks of filing of the counter-affidavit by the respondents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)