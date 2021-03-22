HC stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judges order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued notice to Amazon on Future Groups appeal challenging the single judges March 18 judgment on the deal.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

It also stayed the single judge order asking for attachment of assets of Future Groups Kishore Biyani and others and directing them to appear in the court on April 28.

The single judges order had come on Amazons plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapores Emergency Arbitrators on October 25, 2020, restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)