Have adopted zero tolerance policy towards drugs, showing results: Home Minister Amit Shah

The Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and it was showing results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

This, he said, is necessary to achieve the objective of a healthy society and prosperous nation.

Also, it was important from the security point of view as “the dirty money which is generated from the drug trade is used in activities against the country”, the minister said after inaugurating a two-day national conference on drug trafficking and national security.

The conference is organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

“When Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, Government of India adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs,” Shah said while adding the fight against drugs, which was progressing swiftly and in the right direction, has started showing results.

Shah said that drugs adversely impact the younger generation, harming it like termites, and stressed that the government was committed to eliminating the scourge.

He said that the drugs have an adverse impact not only on those consuming them but also on society, the economy and the countrys security.

“We have to weed it out completely,” he said.

Coinciding with the conference, nearly 31,000 kg of drugs were destroyed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams in Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata.

