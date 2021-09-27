HarperCollins India to release Bestselling Author Preeti Shenoys brand new book, The Magic Mindset

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Sometimes, its not easy to find the silver lining. The Magic Mindset helps one do exactly that.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the upcoming release of best-selling author Preeti Shenoys new book, The Magic Mindset – How to Find Your Happy Place. The keenly awaited self-help book will release on 27 September. Perfect reading for the difficult times that everyone is living in, The Magic Mindset has something for everyone, and is full of insights, tips and suggestions, exercises and practical advice on career, family, health, relationships, finances, social media, and more. It also includes inspiring stories as well as anecdotes from the authors own life. A must read, this book is a go-to-guide for everyone and anyone looking to find their happy place and build a positive, purposeful and hopeful mindset towards life and its many challenges.

While positivity is about looking at the bright side of things, the magic mindset embraces and accepts that it is not always possible to do so. Sometimes things get so bleak that ones mind refuses to accept that there can be a silver lining. In this book, Preeti Shenoy shares a set of principles for every area of life, designed to help all to shift their perspective from hopelessness to hope, from despondency to joy, from cynicism to belief – a belief that change is coming, and things are not as bad as they seem.

Speaking about the book, Preeti Shenoy says, “A few years back, I had faced the biggest loss of my life, a tragedy from which I thought I would never recover. But eventually, I did. I also inadvertently discovered a precious skill – that we can indeed change our mindset and cope with anything that life throws at us. I call this the magic mindset. Ive shared a lot of personal anecdotes in the book as well as inspiring stories of other people. The book is full of tips, exercises and practical advice. Theres also a fourteen-day challenge at the end of the book.”Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor at HarperCollins India, said, “Its been such a pleasure to work with Preeti on this book. Pragmatic, practical and incredibly accessible, The Magic Mindset has something for everyone – exercises that encourage you to find a new perspective, practical advice that resonates, tips and tricks that you can actually work into your daily life – its really the perfect handbook for anyone looking for their happy place, and makes for such an easy, wonderful read too.”For an exclusive extract from the book please click on this link.

About the AuthorPreeti Shenoy, among the highest selling authors in India, is on the Forbes longlist of the most influential celebrities in India. Her books include When Love Came Calling, Wake Up Life is Calling, Life is What You Make it, The Rule Breakers, A Hundred Little Flames, Its All In The Planets, Why We Love The Way We Do, The Secret Wish List, The One You Cannot Have and many others. Her work has been translated into many Indian languages. Preeti is also a motivational speaker, and has given talks in many premier educational institutions and corporate organisations like KPMG, ISRO, Infosys and Accenture and others. An avid fitness enthusiast, she is also an artist specialising in portraiture and illustrated journals.

Pre-order the book on – Amazon: preeti.io/magic; Flipkart: preeti.io/magicmindsetAbout HarperCollins Publishers India:HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Womans Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

