Happy to have didi on my side during crisis: Arrested TMC leader

A day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee urged party workers to accord Anubrata Mondal a heros welcome when he comes out of jail, the arrested party strongman on Friday said he is happy to have didi on his side during the crisis. Mondal was talking to reporters when he was being taken out from Asansol jail to produce before Bidhannagar civil court in connection with the 2010 Mangalkote blast case. He was named in a chargesheet in the case. “None spends entire life in jail. An undertrial has to be released at one point in time. I am not demoralised. It is enough for me that our leader, respected didi, is on my side,” Mondal said before being whisked away in a car. The TMC leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling to Bangladesh from West Bengal.

He was remanded to 14-day custody twice by a special CBI court in Asansol. Unlike the case of Partha Chatterjee, who was shown the door by the party following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school recruitment scam, Banerjee has stood by Mondal.

Addressing TMC workers in a meeting, Banerjee had on Thursday said, “Anubrata will come out of jail one day and you will accord him a heros welcome when he comes out of jail. He is unwell, and before every election, his movements are restricted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)