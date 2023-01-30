Gunfight between security forces, TSPC ultras on Ranchi outskirts

A gunfight took place between security forces and a banned ultra outfit on Ranchi outskirts, police said on Monday.

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 pm on Sunday.

As the forces approached the area, ultras of Tritiya-Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) resorted to firing at the forces, police said.

“Around 50 rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides. Later, taking advantage of night, they managed to escape. We recovered 777 INSUS bullets, seven walkie-talkie and eight walkie-talkie chargers from the place of occurrence,” Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal told

