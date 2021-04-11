Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93

Revered Gujarat seerMahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu died on Sunday morning at BhartiAshram in Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.

He was 93 and died due to age related complications, adisciple said, adding that the last rites will be performed atthe Ashrams main centre in Junagadh city.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Moditweeted. “The teachings of Mahamandaleshwar Vishwambhar BhartiJi Maharaj of Junagadh Bharti Ashram will always guide us. Ioffer my condolences to millions of his followers. May godgive peace to his soul. Aum Shanti.” “I am deeply pained by the passing away of 1008Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu. We can never forget hiscontribution of starting a nationwide movement againstaddictions. May god grant peace to his soul and give strengthto his followers to endure the pain,” Union Home Minister AmitShah tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressedgrief at the death of the seer.

