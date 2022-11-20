Gujarat polls: Ensure BJPs victory in every polling booth, PM Modi tells people in Gir Somnath

(Eds: Adds quotes, photos) Veraval, Nov 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people of Gir Somnath district in election-bound Gujarat to make the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious in all the polling booths.

Addressing a rally in Veraval town after offering prayers at the famous Somnath Temple near here, the PM also urged the people to turn up in large numbers on polling day and break all the previous records of voter turnout in the state elections, where voting for the 182-member Assembly will be held on December 1 and 5.

Modi said Gujarat made progress despite the fact that many people used to look down upon the state in the past for various reasons, such as frequent droughts.

“Today, cargo from the entire north India reaches the world from our ports. These ports have become the doors to Indias prosperity,” he said.

Advertisement

The BJP government in Gujarat has also helped the fishermen community in increasing their income through various schemes, including the Sagarkhedu Yojana, he added.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Congress had won all the four Assembly segments in Gir Somnath district – Talala, Una, Kodinar and Somnath.

On Sunday, the PM was canvassing for four BJP candidates from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat.

“In this election, I want people to turn up in large numbers at their respective polling booths on the voting day and break all the previous records of voter turnout. I am not saying you should vote for the BJP only. Just ensure that each and every citizen takes part in this festival of democracy. This is my appeal to everyone,” Modi said in his address to the people and the BJP functionaries present in the rally.

“Another thing I want from you is to make sure the BJP wins each and every booth here. Will you do it for me? This time, my focus is to win all the polling booths here. If you will help me in achieving this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly in Gandhinagar,” the PM said.

Modi said though the media as well as various surveys have already predicted the BJP will once again come to power in Gujarat, he comes here often to see that present Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel breaks the previous records of winning maximum seats.

“I also come here to take your blessings and give you the account of my work. I also want to ensure that Bhupendra breaks the records of Narendra. We all need to work hard to take Gujarat ahead on the path of development. I am sure you will give your blessings to us,” he said. PTI COR PJT GKGK

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)