Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat via video conference on Friday morning, officials said.

He will inaugurate the event at 10.30 am, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said in a statement.

This two-day conference on September 23 and 24 is aimed at creating further synergy among the central and state governments on various issues, such as climate change, tackling plastic waste, wildlife and forest management, among others, the PMO said, adding that PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

“Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, the conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as elimination of plastic pollution through multi-pronged approach, state action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment,” the PMO said.

It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation.

The conference will have six thematic sessions on various topics, such as LiFE and combating climate change (updating state action plans on climate change for mitigation of emissions and adaptation to climate impacts).

Other topics will be PARIVESH (single window system for integrated green clearances), forestry management, prevention and control of pollution, wildlife management, plastics and waste management, the statement said.

