Gujarat: Former Cong MLA set to join BJP; blames party inaction on factionalism

A former Congress MLA from Sabarkantha district in Gujarat has resigned from the party and is set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Mahendrasinh Baraiya, former legislator from Prantil Assembly seat, on Sunday said he would join the BJP at its Kamalam headquarters in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Baraiya had won the Prantil seat in 2012 by beating BJPs Jaysinh Chauhan, while he lost the elections in 2017 by a margin of 2,551 votes to BJPs Gajendrasinh Parmar.

“I was an MLA between 2012 and 2017. In 2017, factionalism within the Congress led to my defeat. I told the party leadership about this and requested them to work to control the damage. But the party has no policy for this. In fact, some senior party leaders are themselves involved in such things,” he told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)