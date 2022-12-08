Gujarat election result will not impact 2024 LS polls in Bengal: TMC

Ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday asserted that the BJPs landslide victory in Gujarat assembly elections will not have any impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the eastern state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party, however, said it will analyse the results of the assembly polls that went in favour of the saffron party.

The party, on the other hand, claimed that Congress victory in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections showed peoples desire for change in government every five years.

Opposition BJP in West Bengal, however, said that Gujarat poll result showed anti-incumbency did not work in the western state as people reaffirmed their faith in the “Gujarat model of development”, while saying that the setback in Himachal Pradesh will be introspected.

Tapas Roy, TMC deputy chief whip in West Bengal Assembly, told

